‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.

Francis Xavier Jimenez, 30, of St. Cloud, was driving a red car with Florida license plates at 11:20 p.m. Friday when he was pulled over at a Circle K on U.S. 301 after running a red light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Jimenez presented the officer with a North Carolina driver’s license, but was “acting nervous.” His vehicle’s ashtray contained “several burnt marijuana cigarettes.”

A search of the vehicle turned up psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, cocaine and marijuana.

Jimenez was arrested on multiple drug charges and issued a written warning for running the red light. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.