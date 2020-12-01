Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19

Congressman Daniel Webster

The CARES Act, passed and signed into law in March, provided Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to millions of Americans. According to an update provided by the IRS, if you have not received your EIP come Jan. 1, 2021 a new portal will be open to request your payment. 

Those who have not received an EIP, or received a lower amount than they were eligible for, will be able to complete a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 when they file taxes.

If you have already submitted an inquiry to the IRS they are continuing to process these cases through mid-December. The IRS is committed to fulfilling payments requested under the CARES Act. If you have any questions regarding the IRS or EIP or CARES Act funding, please contact my office at (352) 241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

