Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Jean-Marie Shakquan, 27, had been driving a black Mercedes-Benz at 7:40 p.m. Monday traveling 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 44A near County Road 213 west of Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy asked Shakquan for his driver’s license, registration and insurance card, and in the process the deputy detected the “odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” Shakquan denied having marijuana in the vehicle. The St. Croix native put the Mercedes-Benz into drive and accelerated away, northbound on County Road 217.

Another deputy took Shakquan into custody shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of fleeing from police and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.