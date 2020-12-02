83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called for a well-being check shortly before midnight Tuesday to 2356 Sebring St. in the Keystone Villas. George Martin Zaiki slapped a man who was on the phone and was upset about the presence of law enforcement, according to an arrest report. Zaiki used his right palm to slap the man on the left side of his face. The incident was witnessed by three deputies and captured on a body camera.

The Stambaugh, Mich. native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.