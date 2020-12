To the Editor:

You have to love the letter from Glorianne Lowe, letting us know how we MUST support and accept the election of Joe Biden. We must cooperate. It might give me a warm fuzzy feeling, if I could just forget how they treated Trump for four years. They called him an illegal president, a puppet of Putin, a Nazi and tried to impeach him. Hillary Clinton never accepted her loss. Come on man, wake up!

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp