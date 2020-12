Lake Hermosa Church of God/Family Community Church will be hosting a live drive-thru nativity re-enactment.

The re-enactments will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, 12 and 13. All area residents are welcome. The event is free.

The church is located at 520 County Road 466 in Lady Lake, across from the gate of the Village of La Zamora.