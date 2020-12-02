No straight answers on COVID-19 from state and federal officials

To the Editor:

After all this time can’t we give a clear number of how many actual humans have tested positive rather than the number of positive tests. It seems to me that many people are getting multiple tests and continue to test positive until the disease is out of their system.

All most of us want to know is: what are the actual odds of contracting the disease and the only way to figure that out is to give accurate counts of humans that actually died OF COVID-19 NOT WITH COVID-19 and to tell us how many of the positive tests are being conducted on the same person until they test negative. These multiple testing results could be a significant factor in the rate of contamination – really! Do you mean no one knows the actual data?

I am not a statistician but I can count. If I go to a store and use my credit card by the time I get home the charge is already on my account. So, tell me why we cannot get accurate counts of positive tested humans – not tests given? It seems absolutely absurd that no one can get this right.

We know seniors with pre-existing conditions are the most vulnerable. We know many children do not have symptoms but test positive. So, where are the state and federal health officials and why can’t we get straight answers?

I hate to say it but I think as soon as the administration changes so will the results. It will be a miracle! Come on, man!

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez