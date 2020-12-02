Oxford church staging dazzling outdoor light shows telling story of Nativity

Live Oaks Community Church is inviting Villagers and area residents to enjoy the story of the Nativity through Disney-caliber light shows.

The event will be held twice nightly through Dec. 24 at the church, located at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford, behind Wal-Mart on County Road 466. The shows will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m., with a third showing taking place on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved by visiting liveoakschurch.org.

Pastor Chris Holck said attendees can enjoy the shows from their vehicles or golf carts. He said they also are welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit beside their vehicles. Each vehicle will require a ticket to reserve parking spots at the church and attendees should bring their email confirmations with them.

Holck said he’s pleased that the church can offer such a high-quality production. He said a huge benefit for attendees is that it’s an outside event that will allow plenty of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the display is a high-tech show featuring a dazzling display of synchronized lights and sound.

For more information, call (352) 446-3975 or visit liveoakschurch.org.