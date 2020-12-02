Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The Villages
Oxford church staging dazzling outdoor light shows telling story of Nativity

Larry D. Croom

Live Oaks Community Church is inviting Villagers and area residents to enjoy the story of the Nativity through Disney-caliber light shows.

Live Oaks Community Church is holding nightly shows with synchronized lights and sound to tell the story of the Nativity.

The event will be held twice nightly through Dec. 24 at the church, located at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford, behind Wal-Mart on County Road 466. The shows will be held at 6 and 7:30 p.m., with a third showing taking place on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved by visiting liveoakschurch.org.

Pastor Chris Holck said attendees can enjoy the shows from their vehicles or golf carts. He said they also are welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit beside their vehicles. Each vehicle will require a ticket to reserve parking spots at the church and attendees should bring their email confirmations with them.

Two Disney-caliber light shows are being held nightly at Live Oaks Community Church in Oxford, with a third show planned to close out the event on Christmas Eve.

Holck said he’s pleased that the church can offer such a high-quality production. He said a huge benefit for attendees is that it’s an outside event that will allow plenty of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the display is a high-tech show featuring a dazzling display of synchronized lights and sound.

For more information, call (352) 446-3975 or visit liveoakschurch.org.

Pastor Chris Holck says Live Oaks Community Church is hoping to entertain close to 10,000 Villagers and area residents with high-tech light shows that run through Christmas Eve.

