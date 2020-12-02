To the Editor:

Please stop with the BS statistics you publish each day. The only relevant numbers are the number of cases and the number of deaths by month by area. Village residents want to see stats for our area so we can see if cases and deaths are rising or falling by month. I would imagine other local county residents would also like to see stats for their counties. This data would help us all in determining whether the spread of the virus is getting worse.

Russ Fischer

Village of Calumet Grove