Wednesday, December 2, 2020
47.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please stop with the BS statistics you publish each day. The only relevant numbers are the number of cases and the number of deaths by month by area. Village residents want to see stats for our area so we can see if cases and deaths are rising or falling by month. I would imagine other local county residents would also like to see stats for their counties. This data would help us all in determining whether the spread of the virus is getting worse.

Russ Fischer
Village of Calumet Grove

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints aren’t fair

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance are not fair. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mailbox stickers make a statement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends that mailbox stickers make a bigger statement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Will the real patriots stand up?

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she saw Trump supporters waving flags and it got her thinking about patriotism.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Neighbors around the world worried about U.S.

A Village of Sunbury of Glenbrook resident says he has talked to friends from Scotland and Canada and they are worried about the United States. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

This wasn’t a typical election

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to analyze the recent presidential election and its deeper meaning.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Time to recall Gov. DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident argues that it is, “Time to recall our cowardly and dangerous governor.”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Same old name outside but new owners operating restaurant at Spanish Springs

The same old name may still be on the outside, but new owners are operating a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Four-vehicle accident in left-turn lane snarls traffic on County Road 466

A four-vehicle accident in a left-turn lane snarled traffic early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with the COVID-19 statistics published each day by Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Mediterranean diet associated with improved sexuality in men

Dr. Gabe Mirkin analyzes results of a new study of 21,469 U.S. male health professionals, ages 40 to 75, which found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had a markedly reduced rate of erectile dysfunction.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

New Sumter commissioners divided on raising road impact fees

Sumter County commissioners began a discussion Tuesday night about raising road impact fees, a key issue related to the ouster of three incumbent commissioners in this year's primary and general elections. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from Tuesday's meeting.
Read more
News

Same old name outside but new owners operating restaurant at Spanish Springs

The same old name may still be on the outside, but new owners are operating a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Four-vehicle accident in left-turn lane snarls traffic on County Road 466

A four-vehicle accident in a left-turn lane snarled traffic early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with the COVID-19 statistics published each day by Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints aren’t fair

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance are not fair. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,951FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
47.8 ° F
50 °
44 °
49 %
3.2mph
1 %
Wed
57 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
65 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment