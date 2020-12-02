Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.

Twila Givens Norris, 52, of Wildwood, was driving a 2009 Chevy Traverse at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 when her vehicle struck the rear-end of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 72-year-old Ronald Warren Wiley of The Villages, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Wiley’s vehicle had been stopped in the left-turn lane waiting to turn north on Rolling Acres Road. The force of the collision pushed Wiley’s vehicle into the rear of a 2007 Saturn Aura driven by 18-year-old Brayden Stavros of Saline, Mich. His vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 32-year-old Justin Lee Kelly of Clermont.

Norris and 77-year-old Ina Jean Tuttle, who had been a passenger in Wiley’s vehicle, were transported to UF Health The Villages Hospital for evaluation. There were no other injuries.

Norris was ticketed on charges of careless driving and no seatbelt.