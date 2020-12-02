Wednesday, December 2, 2020
54.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Sylvia Ladner Proctor

Staff Report

Sylvia Proctor

Sylvia Ladner Proctor
April 1, 1940 – November 28, 2020
A Legacy of Love

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sylvia, our loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 28, 2020. She was in her 80th year and died peacefully with no pain.

Born in Hancock County, Mississippi, daughter of Horace and Izetta Ladner, and grew up surrounded by 12 siblings. Sylvia was adored by her husband James Proctor; beloved mother of Tammy McGee, Todd (Sadie) Proctor, and Kim (Rick) Snider; proud grandmother of Zach, Taylor, Lindsay, Melody, Aubrey, Alex, Connor, Austin, Spencer, Cassidy, and Elizabeth and great granddaughter Arabella.

Sylvia lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, and an amazing role model. She loved her family, and together with her husband of 56 years, instilled in their children strong values that have served them well. Most of all, her love for her Lord Jesus Christ was evident through her actions and interactions with all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1.

A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held on December 28th @2:00 pm at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Pl, Summerfield, FL 34491.

Donations can be sent to Village View Community Church Student Ministry at the above address. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the Proctor Family.

Her Journey’s Just Begun
Don’t think of her as gone away,
her journey’s just begun,
Life holds so many facets,
this earth is only one,
Just think of her as resting,
from the sorrows and the tears,
In a place of warmth and comfort,
where there are no days or years,
Think how she must be wishing,
that we could know today,
How nothing but our sadness,
can really pass away,
And think of her as living,
in the hearts of those she touched,
For nothing loved is ever lost,
and she was loved so much.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Roger Allen Andreoli

Roger Andreoli and his wife, Sharon, spent their retirement splitting time between Kenosha and The Villages, where he got plenty of opportunity to work on his short game.
Read more
Obituaries

James Beatty Corbin

Jim Corbin loved fishing, camping, golfing and farming, but his family brought him the most joy.
Read more
Obituaries

Kenneth Lee Roy Green

Kenneth Green was a member of the Wildwood First Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #92 in Wildwood and American Legion Post 18 in Wildwood.
Read more
Obituaries

Johnie Mack Wilson

John Wilson was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belleview, where he also served as a Deacon.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Loretta Collins

Mary Collins and her husband were avid golfers and bowlers and did so regularly.
Read more
Obituaries

Jonathan D. Aguirre

Jonathan D. Aguirre, of Wildwood, died Friday, Nov. 27, at the age of 32.
Read more
Obituaries

Audrie D. Bloomfield

Audrie Bloomfield and her husband resided in Villa De la Ramona in the Villages for many years. She enjoyed participating in her neighborhood golf group and other neighborhood events.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Same old name outside but new owners operating restaurant at Spanish Springs

The same old name may still be on the outside, but new owners are operating a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Four-vehicle accident in left-turn lane snarls traffic on County Road 466

A four-vehicle accident in a left-turn lane snarled traffic early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No straight answers on COVID-19 from state and federal officials

A Village of El Cortez resident is wondering where are the state and federal health officials and why can't we get straight answers when it comes to COVID-19? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Mediterranean diet associated with improved sexuality in men

Dr. Gabe Mirkin analyzes results of a new study of 21,469 U.S. male health professionals, ages 40 to 75, which found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had a markedly reduced rate of erectile dysfunction.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

New Sumter commissioners divided on raising road impact fees

Sumter County commissioners began a discussion Tuesday night about raising road impact fees, a key issue related to the ouster of three incumbent commissioners in this year's primary and general elections. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details from Tuesday's meeting.
Read more
News

Same old name outside but new owners operating restaurant at Spanish Springs

The same old name may still be on the outside, but new owners are operating a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Four-vehicle accident in left-turn lane snarls traffic on County Road 466

A four-vehicle accident in a left-turn lane snarled traffic early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No straight answers on COVID-19 from state and federal officials

A Village of El Cortez resident is wondering where are the state and federal health officials and why can't we get straight answers when it comes to COVID-19? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with the COVID-19 statistics published each day by Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There will be a day of reckoning for Hillary

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who described Hillary Clinton as a “class act.”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man armed with BB gun arrested after alleged attack on woman

A man armed with a BB gun was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at their home in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ driver with North Carolina license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood

A “nervous” driver with a North Carolina driver’s license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man arrested day after fleeing from deputy during traffic stop

A Wildwood man was arrested a day after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,951FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.7 ° F
56 °
53.6 °
40 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
57 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
64 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment