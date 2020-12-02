Sylvia Ladner Proctor

April 1, 1940 – November 28, 2020

A Legacy of Love

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sylvia, our loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 28, 2020. She was in her 80th year and died peacefully with no pain.

Born in Hancock County, Mississippi, daughter of Horace and Izetta Ladner, and grew up surrounded by 12 siblings. Sylvia was adored by her husband James Proctor; beloved mother of Tammy McGee, Todd (Sadie) Proctor, and Kim (Rick) Snider; proud grandmother of Zach, Taylor, Lindsay, Melody, Aubrey, Alex, Connor, Austin, Spencer, Cassidy, and Elizabeth and great granddaughter Arabella.

Sylvia lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, and an amazing role model. She loved her family, and together with her husband of 56 years, instilled in their children strong values that have served them well. Most of all, her love for her Lord Jesus Christ was evident through her actions and interactions with all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1.

A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held on December 28th @2:00 pm at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Pl, Summerfield, FL 34491.

Donations can be sent to Village View Community Church Student Ministry at the above address. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the Proctor Family.

Her Journey’s Just Begun

Don’t think of her as gone away,

her journey’s just begun,

Life holds so many facets,

this earth is only one,

Just think of her as resting,

from the sorrows and the tears,

In a place of warmth and comfort,

where there are no days or years,

Think how she must be wishing,

that we could know today,

How nothing but our sadness,

can really pass away,

And think of her as living,

in the hearts of those she touched,

For nothing loved is ever lost,

and she was loved so much.