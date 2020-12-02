Wednesday, December 2, 2020
45.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

Meta Minton

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip Lamens on Tuesday ruled that Properties of The Villages now has until Dec. 11 to turn over thousands of email messages sought by former top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz of NextHome KD Premier Realty.

Although Properties of The Villages did not notify Defendants of the issues with the number of documents to be produced until three days before the discovery deadline, there still exists good cause to narrow the discovery request to emails post-dating January 1, 2017 found using agreed upon search terms. The court agrees with POV that the burden and expense of reviewing 178,388 emails outweighs the needs of the case,” Lamens wrote in the order granting a motion from Properties of The Villages. 

Properties of The Villages estimated that at a pace of one document per minute, the review of the emails would require 3,000 man-hours to complete.

Properties of The Villages said it hopes to reduce the number of email to 7,582 by limiting the number of “email hits” to a list of search terms it has proposed. The search terms include the names of Jennifer Parr, Bobby Gulati and Mike Berning, “three high-level individuals associated with Properties of The Villages who had contact with Defendants.”

The former sales representatives are fighting for back pay they claim they are owed by The Villages. All have given detailed depositions describing uncompensated overtime, mandatory trolley rides, mandatory sales meetings and even being treated like Uber drivers and skycaps for would-be homebuyers arriving on the Lifestyle Preview Plan.

Day has estimated he is owed $1.47 million in back wages, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. However, he and the others have argued in court that they cannot properly calculate what they are owed without access to information from Properties of The Villages.

Related Articles

News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike again in Villages area

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages and surrounding communities saw yet another spike in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Local church invites area residents to drive-thru nativity re-enactment

Lake Hermosa Church of God/Family Community Church will be hosting a live drive-thru nativity re-enactment. All area residents are invited.
Read more
News

Oxford church staging dazzling outdoor light shows telling story of Nativity

Live Oaks Community Church is inviting Villagers and area residents to enjoy the story of the Nativity through a Disney-caliber light show.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
Read more
News

Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Mediterranean diet associated with improved sexuality in men

Dr. Gabe Mirkin analyzes results of a new study of 21,469 U.S. male health professionals, ages 40 to 75, which found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had a markedly reduced rate of erectile dysfunction.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
Read more
News

Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No straight answers on COVID-19 from state and federal officials

A Village of El Cortez resident is wondering where are the state and federal health officials and why can't we get straight answers when it comes to COVID-19? Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Please stop with the BS statistics

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with the COVID-19 statistics published each day by Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
Read more
Crime

Hatchet-wielding Summerfield man jailed after nasty melee with 3 victims

A scratched-up Summerfield man who claimed he had just been hugging a tree was jailed early Monday morning after three victims claimed he came at them with two different weapons.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,952FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
45.1 ° F
48 °
42 °
65 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
71 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment