Home Health

3 more COVID-19 cases reported among Villages Charter School students

Larry D. Croom

Three more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus have been reported among students at The Villages Charter School.

The latest cases were identified on Wednesday when two students tested positive and on Thursday when a third student was identified with the virus. That brings the total number of cases at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community to 36, which represents 50.7 percent of the 71 cases that have been reported in Sumter County schools. As of Thursday, those three cases were the only ones that had been identified this week among Sumter County students.

In Lake County, five cases were reported last week among two students and five employees at Groveland Elementary, Tavares Elementary, Umatilla Elementary and Lake Minneola High School. Twenty-seven students and seven employees were quarantined and 342 students were sent home after either testing positive or possibly coming in contact with someone suffering from the virus.

The latest report for Marion County Schools, which included the week of Nov. 13-19, showed 54 positive cases among 29 students and 25 employees. A total of 347 students and 48 employees were quarantined and 342 students had been sent home with symptoms of the virus.

The Marion County schools and departments that were affected by COVID-19 included Belleview Middle, District Office, Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary, East Marion Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Evergreen Elementary, Exceptional Student Education Food Service Department, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Hammett Bowen Elementary, Hillcrest, Howard Middle, Lake Weir High, Lake Weir Middle, Liberty Middle, Madison Street Academy, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Technical Institute, North Marion High, Osceola Middle, South Ocala Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Transportation Department, Ward-Highlands Elementary and West Port High.

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more local residents as Villages-area cases skyrocket

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
News

Show off your pets’ holiday photos

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send your photos to [email protected]
Crime

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Crime

Mercedes driver jailed after spotted driving around barricaded railroad crossing

A Mercedes-Benz driver was arrested after he was spotted driving around a barricade at a railroad crossing.
Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.
Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
I mourn for my party because it has lost its way

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns for his party which has lost its way.
How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
