3 more COVID-19 cases reported among Villages Charter School students

Three more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus have been reported among students at The Villages Charter School.

The latest cases were identified on Wednesday when two students tested positive and on Thursday when a third student was identified with the virus. That brings the total number of cases at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community to 36, which represents 50.7 percent of the 71 cases that have been reported in Sumter County schools. As of Thursday, those three cases were the only ones that had been identified this week among Sumter County students.

In Lake County, five cases were reported last week among two students and five employees at Groveland Elementary, Tavares Elementary, Umatilla Elementary and Lake Minneola High School. Twenty-seven students and seven employees were quarantined and 342 students were sent home after either testing positive or possibly coming in contact with someone suffering from the virus.

The latest report for Marion County Schools, which included the week of Nov. 13-19, showed 54 positive cases among 29 students and 25 employees. A total of 347 students and 48 employees were quarantined and 342 students had been sent home with symptoms of the virus.

The Marion County schools and departments that were affected by COVID-19 included Belleview Middle, District Office, Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary, East Marion Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Evergreen Elementary, Exceptional Student Education Food Service Department, Forest High, Fort King Middle, Hammett Bowen Elementary, Hillcrest, Howard Middle, Lake Weir High, Lake Weir Middle, Liberty Middle, Madison Street Academy, Maplewood Elementary, Marion Technical Institute, North Marion High, Osceola Middle, South Ocala Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Transportation Department, Ward-Highlands Elementary and West Port High.