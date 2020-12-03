‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be “inebriated” when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Village of Chatham residence and made contact with 68-year-old Ronald S. Samples, who appeared to be intoxicated and was yelling when they arrived. He approached deputies “in an aggressive manner” and was then taken to the ground and detained while they investigated a possible physical disturbance, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim told deputies that Samples “had been drinking and arguing with her all day.” She said he pushed her up against the glass sliding window in the kitchen area and then went into the garage and cut the power to the house so she locked him outside, the report says.

The victim said she eventually unlocked the door and let Samples back into the residence. She said he came back inside with a hammer and pushed her down in their living room, causing her to get a carpet burn on her left knee, the report says, adding that deputies observed the injury.

Samples was uncooperative with deputies and refused to speak with them. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with simple domestic battery and held without bond. His next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Samples’ address was redacted from the report but the Marion County Jail webpage confirmed that he is a Villages resident. Records on file with the Marion County property appraiser show that he owns a home that was built in 2003 in the 7600 block of S.E. 174th Gaillard Place in the Village of Chatham.