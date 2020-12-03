James Hoyt Whitfield Sr., 93, of Oxford, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

James was born in Ball Ground, GA on July 3, 1927 to Emma J. (Lawson) & Henry J. Whitfield. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching Nascar, working on cars and most of all loved spending time with his family. James retired from being the owner of the Lazee Lounge in Wildwood, FL.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel (Womack) Whitfield; daughters, Evelyn Fenn and Brenda Rimes; and son, Hoyt Jr. Survivors are his daughters, Lisa Barnes of Mooresville, NC and Annette Barnes of Wildwood, FL; son, Mark (Joyce) Whitfield Jenkinsburge, GA. He also had 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.

A graveservice will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL on Sunday, December 6, 2020. In Lieu of flowers donation can be sent to the local Hospice House or to the charity of your choice in his name.