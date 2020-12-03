Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted a green Mazda pickup behind the home improvement store. A man later identified as 44-year-old Albert Joe Landgren of Summerfield was standing with a dolly by the bed of the pickup, according to an arrest report. A semi was nearby and its driver was unloading appliances. The deputy saw Landgren roll a Whirlpool washing machine into the bed of the pickup.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the pickup. Landgren, who was previously convicted of trafficking in stolen property, immediately told the deputy he would remove the washing machine from his truck and “put it back.”

Landren was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pipe.

In addition to theft charges, Landgren was arrested on charges drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $45,000 bond.