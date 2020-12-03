Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.

Tristan Ray Vaughn, 22, of Leesburg, was driving a white PT Cruiser at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday on U.S 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of Casa Agave.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected, according to the arrest report. Vaughn retrieved a pipe from the driver’s side and turned it over to the officer. He also pulled two small clear bags of marijuana from his pocket turned them over, too.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.