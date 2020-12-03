Thursday, December 3, 2020
69.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

Meta Minton

Tristan Ray Vaughn

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.

Tristan Ray Vaughn, 22, of Leesburg, was driving a white PT Cruiser at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday on U.S 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was pulled over in the parking lot of Casa Agave.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected, according to the arrest report. Vaughn retrieved a pipe from the driver’s side and turned it over to the officer. He also pulled two small clear bags of marijuana from his pocket turned them over, too.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
Read more
News

Release of accident report sheds light on four-vehicle crash on County Road 466

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash which occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike again in Villages area

Nine more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as The Villages and surrounding communities saw yet another spike in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Local church invites area residents to drive-thru nativity re-enactment

Lake Hermosa Church of God/Family Community Church will be hosting a live drive-thru nativity re-enactment. All area residents are invited.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.
Read more
News

Villager wins approval for $110 million project at site of former Wildwood ranch

A massive $110-million mixed-use development is planned along County Road 44A west of Powell Road near Millennium Park in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

The Villages granted extra time to turn over scaled-down list of emails

A federal magistrate has agreed to give The Villages more time to produce a scaled-down list of emails in the case of ex-sales representatives now competing against their former boss.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I mourn for my party because it has lost its way

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns for his party which has lost its way.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop at local restaurant

A man with marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop at a local restaurant.
Read more
Crime

83-year-old Villager jailed without bond after alleged slapping attack

An 83-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after an alleged slapping attack witnessed by law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter taken to ER after complaining of pain during arrest

A Villager’s adult daughter was taken to a local emergency room after complaining of pain in her ribs during an arrest not far from her mother’s home.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,962FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.3 ° F
70 °
68 °
70 %
1.8mph
96 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment