Mercedes driver jailed after spotted driving around barricaded railroad crossing

A Mercedes-Benz driver was arrested after he was spotted driving around a barricade at a railroad crossing.

Guillermo Ramirez Velasco, 26, of Deltona, was at the wheel of a white four-door Mercedes-Benz at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive around the barricades at the railroad crossing at U.S. 301 and County Road 478.

During a subsequent traffic stop, the deputy discovered that Velasco did not have a driver’s license.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond. He was ticketed for driving around the barricades.