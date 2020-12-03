Thursday, December 3, 2020
69.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Official warns of panhandlers ‘working’ shopping plaza in The Villages

Staff Report

An official is warning of panhandlers “working” a shopping plaza in The Villages.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin said panhandlers have been reported at the entrance from County Road 42 to Publix and the Veterans Administration facility at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Deakin is advising residents not to give them money. That would “encourage” their activity and guarantee their return each day.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office can only address a complaint that has been made by the actual property owner. In this case, the commercial properties in that area are owned by the Developer,” Deakin said.

Residents can make the Developer aware of panhandler activity by completing the feedback form at the bottom of https://www.thevillages.com/contact-us/

Related Articles

Golf

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses to expire at end of month

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses in The Villages are set to expire at the end of this month.
Read more
Health

3 more COVID-19 cases reported among Villages Charter School students

Three more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus have been reported among students at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more local residents as Villages-area cases skyrocket

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to pop up across The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
News

Show off your pets’ holiday photos

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send your photos to [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Golf

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses to expire at end of month

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses in The Villages are set to expire at the end of this month.
Read more
Health

3 more COVID-19 cases reported among Villages Charter School students

Three more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus have been reported among students at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Official warns of panhandlers ‘working’ shopping plaza in The Villages

An official is warning of panhandlers “working” a shopping plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Golf

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses to expire at end of month

Reasonable accommodation passes at golf courses in The Villages are set to expire at the end of this month.
Read more
Health

3 more COVID-19 cases reported among Villages Charter School students

Three more cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus have been reported among students at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump continues to roll in the money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident advises those donating money to Trump to follow the money.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I mourn for my party because it has lost its way

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns for his party which has lost its way.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How quickly they forget

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident answers a previous letter writer who called on Americans to unite behind President-elect Joe Biden.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Inebriated’ Villager toting hammer arrested after alleged altercation with woman

A hammer-toting Villager who appeared to be intoxicated when Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrived at his house found himself behind bars late Tuesday night.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal washing machine from Lowe’s

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a washing machine from Lowe’s.
Read more
Crime

Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month

The Atlas Canine Dog Park will be closed for maintenance later this month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,962FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.3 ° F
70 °
68 °
70 %
1.8mph
96 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
68 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment