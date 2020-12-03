Official warns of panhandlers ‘working’ shopping plaza in The Villages

An official is warning of panhandlers “working” a shopping plaza in The Villages.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin said panhandlers have been reported at the entrance from County Road 42 to Publix and the Veterans Administration facility at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

Deakin is advising residents not to give them money. That would “encourage” their activity and guarantee their return each day.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office can only address a complaint that has been made by the actual property owner. In this case, the commercial properties in that area are owned by the Developer,” Deakin said.

Residents can make the Developer aware of panhandler activity by completing the feedback form at the bottom of https://www.thevillages.com/contact-us/