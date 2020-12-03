Thursday, December 3, 2020
Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Staff Report

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Green Heron Catches Breakfast Along Fenney Nature Trail

This green heron was catching breakfast along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over Village Of Linden

Check out this rainbow over the Village of Linden. Thanks to Steven Sirabella for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Getting Sun Along The Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was getting some early morning sun along the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill Behind Lake Deaton Plaza

This roseate spoonbill was spotted behind Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Long-Tailed Skipper On Flower At Fenney Nature Trail

This long-tailed skipper was visiting a flower at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red-Shouldered Hawk Watching Over Village Of Collier

This red-shouldered hawk was checking out the scenery in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
