Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to slam tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to sweep across the tri-county area.

Five of the latest fatalities were in Marion County and the other three were in Sumter County. The only ones identified Friday by the Florida Department of Health were four Marion County residents:

  • 76-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 17;
  • 69-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 4;
  • 90-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 4;
  • 72-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 18.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 23 for a total of 1,359;
  • Summerfield up 12 for a total of 641;
  • Belleview up 11 for a total of 529;
  • Lady Lake up 9 for a total of 529;
  • Wildwood up 8 for a total of 547;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 260;
  • Leesburg up 3 for a total of 1,810; and
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 183.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 28,270 – increase of 302
  • Deaths: 748
  • Hospitalizations: 2,396

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,644 – increase of 42
  • Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 332
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,239), Coleman (725), Wildwood (547), Bushnell (451) and Oxford (183).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,982 – increase of 83
  • Deaths: 258
  • Hospitalizations: 876
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,917), Leesburg (1,810), Tavares (955), Eustis (924) and Mount Dora (861). The Villages is reporting 62 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 13,644 – increase of 182
  • Deaths: 389
  • Hospitalizations: 1,188
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,544), Summerfield (641), Dunnellon (540), Belleview (529) and Citra (236). The Villages is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,039,207 cases – an increase of 10,177 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,022,354 are residents. A total of 57,394 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,854 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,236 deaths and 56,095 people have been hospitalized.

