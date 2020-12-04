Happy things!

Friday, December 4, 2020
Barry Evans

There are many things in life that make The Blonde in the House happy (besides me). They do not have to be big things either. For example, around the end of November she starts getting impatient for the local hardware store to get in their Amaryllis bulbs.  We check and when they are available, we zoom over before they should suddenly disappear – which would be a horrible thing indeed!  So far, we have always been able to secure one. I will make one observation and that is that once she plants the bulb, the plant grows like you would not believe. This time it rapidly grew two stalks.  The one on the right (not a political comment) grew the fastest. It came up with a large bud which split open this morning and three flowers popped out. This has The Blonde so happy that some unexpecting person is going to receive one for Christmas. I trust that he will be as happy!

I am also easy to be one with the happiness zone. In my case, it relates to the fact that even as a young lad I could not understand how the good guys got so many shots out of their six shooters when they were fighting off the bad guys.I am happy that I have found out how they did it, but I am sad to report that frankly they cheated. They had in their saddlebags (it would not fit in their holster) a Joseph Enouy 8-cylinder 48 shot percussion revolver that was made in the U.S. (not China) beginning in 1855.  The bad guys had no chance. On behalf of the good guys, I should note that the Enouy was only used in gun battles out in the badlands. For in-town shoot outs, the six-shooter was fine as it only took one bullet to shoot the gun out of the bad guys hand – unless he was really bad in which case the one bullet went elsewhere.

Some folks just become happy spontaneously.  For example, at dinner the other evening, one of our neighbors decided to juggle three fruit cups (they had plastic lids). True, it was not quite an intentional juggle, but he performed magnificently. When he had completed his juggling routine to applause, he still had two of the cups left. OK, so the third was upside down on the floor, but it had landed on its lid which according to him was part of his slight of hand juggling move.  We are awaiting his next dinner performance with bated breath.

Then, there are folks who are not happy no matter what you do for them. For example, I had a fraternity brother who went on to become a minister. Once I found that out, I thought that I would help out a good old fraternity brother. Therefore, I enrolled him in the “Sermon of the Month” Club.  I anticipated receiving a nice card from him – perhaps at Christmas or thereabouts. But no, not a response – even a little one. I did receive a note from the club that he was returning them.  I just figured that he was not happy because the club only had one sermon a month to send and he had to do four. I guess I should have sent him the deluxe membership which did include four sermons.  As I said some folks do not become happy easily.

We will now be happy as we receive Christmas cards from old friends.  Who knows this year we might even receive one from my old fraternity brother!

Barry Evans writes about “Life in The Villages” for Villages-News.com

