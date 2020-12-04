Friday, December 4, 2020
Health

Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages

Larry D. Croom

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.

Line dancing was the name of the game Thursday night at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Lake Sumter Landing.

Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, said his business is growing slowly week over week after reopening July 1. Like many others, his eateries had shut down in March when the Coronavirus was first sweeping through Florida and the nation.

“It’s not the same level as it was last year but we are continuing to grow,” Musikantow said, adding that business had been down the past couple of days because of the cold front that’s been sweeping across Central Florida.

Unlike many other restaurants across the country, Musikantow said Cody’s isn’t relying on surviving through take-out orders. He said he and his management team made the decision when they reopened to continue all of the COVID-19 safety protocols that had been put into place, to keep a full menu available and to beef up the daily entertainment schedule. Musikantow said they also took the opportunity during the closure to remodel the Lake Sumter Landing location.

“We continue to do everything possible to protect our customers and our employees,” he said.

Area residents enjoyed the night air Thursday while dining on the patio at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Lake Sumter Landing.

Musikantow added that dining out is a choice some Villagers are comfortable with making during the pandemic, while others aren’t willing to go to any area restaurants. He said his customers are well aware of the many safety precautions his staff takes on a daily basis and he is thrilled that they trust his team to take care of them when they dine in his eateries.

Fred Karimipour, who owns seven restaurants in The Villages, feels much the same way. In fact, he said that compared to other areas of the country, he feels blessed to have his restaurants in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, where his loyal customers have continued to support his businesses.

“We’re still down but it’s not as bad in The Villages as it is in other areas,” he said, adding that he has a friend who owns restaurants in Atlanta that have been devastated by the loss of business from the pandemic. “Across the country, 50 percent of restaurants aren’t coming back.”

Karimipour, who owns Bluefin Grill & Bar in Brownwood, The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor, said his restaurants are continuing to do a solid take-out business and he can definitely tell that a large contingent of snowbirds have returned to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. But he said that doesn’t include nearly as many Canadians and Europeans as in past years.

“We are definitely seeing a difference there,” he said.

Villagers and area residents dined on the outside patio of Chop House at Lake Sumter on Thursday night.

Karimipour said another big difference amidst the pandemic is that not nearly as many Villagers are traveling out of the area. He said those customers have continued to dine at his restaurants when they normally would have been away.

“That has made a difference,” he said, adding that many Villagers typically take cruises in June and September and they haven’t been able to do that this year.

Like, Musikantow, Karimipour said his staff has continued to practice a variety of COVID-19 safety protocols that are in place to keep them and his customers as safe as possible. He added that if he had to go through something like the pandemic, he’s glad that he is able to do it here more than anywhere else.

Gina Buell, who along with husband Mike owns the City Fire restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, called The Villages a special place and said she’s thankful for her many loyal customers. She added that she also appreciates how they understand the need for safety protocols and have shown their support for them.

“They just know that’s the way it is right now,” she said. “And they’ve been great about it.”

The bar area at City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing was a popular destination for Villagers and area residents Thursday night.

Buell said those customers also have been appreciative of the addition of UV lights in the restaurants’ air conditioning units to help kill off germs, particularly those associated with COVID-19.

“That has made a huge difference,” she said.

Buell added that like other restauranteurs, she is seeing a larger contingent of snowbirds coming into the eateries and still is enjoying a brisk take-out business.

“We’re doing what we need to do to make it as safe as possible for our guests and our staff,” said Buell, who immediately instituted a host of safety protocols in March when COVID-19 first hit the local area. “And we will keep doing that because our guests are our top priority and it’s the right thing to do.”

