Man arrested in Wildwood after driving without license for ‘quite some time’

A man was arrested by Wildwood police after he had been driving without a license for “quite some time.”

Paul Herman Thriemer Jr., 51, of Belleview, was driving a gold utility vehicle at 11:19 a.m. Thursday when he turned onto U.S. 301 from State Road 44 and failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer asked Thriemer for his driver’s license. Thriemer admitted his license has not been valid for “quite some time.” The officer confirmed that Thriemer’s license has been suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also issued a written warning for failure to yield the right of way.

Thriemer was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.