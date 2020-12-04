Friday, December 4, 2020
Raymond L. Bailey

Staff Report

Raymond L. Bailey

Raymond L. Bailey passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, November 30, 2020 while at home with his wife Joan of 67 years.  He was born on May 2, 1934 in Dayton, OH and moved to Florida in 1994.

He loved to play golf and tinker in his workshop.

Ray was preceded in death by his daughter Vicky Bailey Almeida on July 8, 2020.  He is survived by his wife Joan; daughter Pam (Greg) Dowd of Maryville, TN; sons Tim (Lisa) Bailey of Brunswick, OH, and Jeff (Linda) Bailey of Belleview, FL; brother Pastor Richard (Sandy) Bailey of Dayton, OH; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oxford Assembly of God, 12114 N. US Highway 301, Oxford, FL  34484.  In lieu of flowers, the family recommends you may make a donation in Ray’s name to the Missions Department of Oxford Assembly of God.

