Restricted Bat League in The Villages crowns new champion

The Restricted Bat League in The Villages has a new champion.

On Tuesday, the softball league held its semifinal and championship games. The first tilt saw the Morgans – the regular season champions – beat the Koufaxes, 10-4. In the second contest, the Roses knocked off the Bunnings, 7-2.

That led to the championship game between the Morgans and the Roses. After a hard-fought battle, the Morgans emerged victorious, 16-10.

The players on the Morgans include Joe Allen, co-manager Darren Ivey, Tim Shroyer, Chuck Brillmeyer, Scott Buckner, Rick Pierson, Steve Carter, Lou Daigle, John Veltre, Sal Trinidad, Dave Vest and Randy Powell. Tina Ivey also served as co-manager.