Scorned Summerfield woman jailed after catching man friend with another woman

A jealous Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after a nasty battle with a man friend who was with another woman.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on S.E. 91st Avenue and when they arrived, the victim told them that 31-year-old Tania Maria Gonzalez had slapped him on both sides of his face. He said he had pushed her away several times but she continued to hit him, a sheriff’s office report states.

Gonzalez admitted pushing and slapping the victim after she saw him with another woman. She claimed he “pushed her down and drug her around by her hair,” the report says.

An eyewitness told deputies that she didn’t see the beginning of the altercation. But she said she saw Gonzalez push the victim during the tiff, the report says, adding that there were no visible injuries on the victim.

Gonzalez, who lives at 17401 S.E. 23rd Ave. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery. She was being held on $500 bond and is due in court Jan. 14 at 9 a.m., jail records show.