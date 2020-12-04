Villagers for Trump staging sign-waving event touting fair and legal elections

Members of Villagers for Trump are planning a sign-waving event to show support for President Trump and fair and legal elections.

The group is inviting Villagers and area residents to join them in front of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, located at 905 Bichara Blvd., on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 3:30-5 p.m. They will provide signs for those who need them but participants are encouraged to bring their own as well. Four-inch lettering is recommended, as it easy for passing motorists to read. Signs should reflect current issues or “just make a statement about where we stand.”

The group is hoping to attract enough participants to cover all four corners of the busy intersection at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central. Participants should bring their own chairs if they want to sit during the event, which also will allow for social distancing. Parking is available in the shopping center lot behind Perkins.