Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the home at 914 Privett Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, which is near the Pine Ridge Neighborhood Pool.

A tip was received in September from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading images depicting the sexual exploitation of a child. The Internet Protocol address was traced to the CenturyLink account at the home where 28-year-old Kevin Paul Clark has been living with his mother.

A female FDLE agent led the investigation, arriving at the home and making contact with Clark, who said he had been residing at the home since Sept. 16. He said he is on reserve status with the U.S. Air Force. The New York native admitted he“just happened to come across” digital images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, according to the arrest report from FDLE. He denied uploading images.

A forensic preview of Clark’s phone and computer turned up 17 child pornography files. The images included girls ranging in age from 8 to 12.

Clark was arrested on 17 felony charges of possession of child pornography. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $34,000 bond.

Conditions of Clark’s bond dictate that he has no internet access, no access to devices capable of accessing the internet and no access to juveniles.