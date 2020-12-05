Canadian snowbird stuck due to COVID-19 needs more time to fix issue at villa

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic who was reported for having the wrong trim color on her home in The Villages needs more time to address the issue.

The home in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval is on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

The incorrect house trim color was reported April 1 to Community Standards. The violation was verified the following day.

The owner, Shelagh Wiebe, is a registered nurse in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She is willing to change the trim color, according to Community Standards. The CDD 7 board on Sept. 10 granted Wiebe 60 days to bring the house into compliance. That was greater than the 30 days recommended by Community Standards.

The travel ban in place between the United States and Canada has prevented Wiebe from returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. With the Coronavirus raging, it’s hard to predict when travel restrictions will be lifted.

Supervisors previously were sympathetic to her plight.

The CDD 7 board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.