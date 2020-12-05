Saturday, December 5, 2020

New traffic signal will be making debut later this month at Southern Trace

David Towns

Improvements to the entrance to the Southern Trace Plaza shopping center are nearing completion.

The high traffic entrance serves a number of busy retailers including a Publix grocery store and several popular restaurants. The new improvements include new through lane pavement markings on Preston Drive and new traffic signals on County Road 466 and Preston Drive.

New traffic lights are in place and ready for activation at the County Road 466 and Preston Drive entrance to Southern Trace Plaza.

The traffic signals are scheduled to go into flashing mode on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and will continue in flashing mode until Tuesday, Dec. 15 when they will be fully operational.

Drivers should use caution when approaching the intersection while the signal is in flashing mode. A flashing red light should be treated as a stop condition and a flashing yellow light is treated as a proceed with caution signal.

Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
News

Villagers remain driving force in Lady Lake Christmas Parade

The Lady Lake Christmas Parade was a crowd pleaser Saturday morning, and Villagers were the driving force behind the event.
Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history just in time for Christmas. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
News

Villages Rotary Club makes helping local food pantries top priority

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening has made helping local food pantries a top priority.
News

Scottish Terrier ready to ring in holidays in Village of Pine Ridge

Jack is a four-year old Scottish Terrier who lives with Polly and Randall Carson in the Village of Pine Ridge. Share a photo of your pet at [email protected]
Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Crime

News

Photos

Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous continuation of election denial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that President Trump’s continued claims of massive voter fraud are getting downright dangerous.
Read more
Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Crime

Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
Opinions

Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
News

New traffic signal will be making debut later this month at Southern Trace

A new traffic signal will be making its debut later this month at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

News

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Watch out for the Curtis cab sold at The Villages Golf Cars

A Village of Glenbrook resident bought a Curtis cab for his Yamaha golf cart. Lots of problems and no help from The Villages Golf Cars. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How’s the rubber glove industry faring?

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how the rubber glove industry is faring during the pandemic.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

Crime

