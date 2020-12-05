New traffic signal will be making debut later this month at Southern Trace

Improvements to the entrance to the Southern Trace Plaza shopping center are nearing completion.

The high traffic entrance serves a number of busy retailers including a Publix grocery store and several popular restaurants. The new improvements include new through lane pavement markings on Preston Drive and new traffic signals on County Road 466 and Preston Drive.

The traffic signals are scheduled to go into flashing mode on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and will continue in flashing mode until Tuesday, Dec. 15 when they will be fully operational.

Drivers should use caution when approaching the intersection while the signal is in flashing mode. A flashing red light should be treated as a stop condition and a flashing yellow light is treated as a proceed with caution signal.