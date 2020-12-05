Saturday, December 5, 2020
The Villages at odds with Sumter County over grateful Villager’s bequest

Meta Minton

A grateful Villager’s bequest is the subject of contention between The Villages District government and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.

Richard and Julia Webb in 1994 purchased their home at 414 San Marino Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa. She lived there for several years after her husband’s death, but later transitioned to Buffalo Ridge Assisted Living.

Over a period of several years, The Villages Public Safety Department was called four times to her home in The Villages and two more times to her residence at Buffalo Ridge Assisted Living.

In recognition of the care she received, 5 percent of the Webb Family Trust was left to the “Lake Sumter Public Safety Department, specifically the Fire Department, located at C-466 and Morse Boulevard, The Villages, Florida.”

The Villages Public Safety Department fire station at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

District Manager Richard Baier believes the Webb Family Trust money is clearly intended for The Villages Public Safety Department.

The trust also provides that an additional 5 percent of the trust is intended for “Lake Sumter Emergency Services located C-466 and Morse Boulevard, The Villages, Florida.” Baier said he believes that money is meant for Sumter County, which operates the ambulance service out of that fire station.

However, Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold has taken a different position and appears to believe all the trust money should be going to the county’s coffers.

The trustee and counsel for the Webb Family Trust is ready to write the checks. The question is who will receive the money.

Baier does not want to see the dispute wind up in court, according to a letter he sent to Arnold.

“If the District and Board of County Commissioners fail to agree, this will likely end up in probate litigation which would diminish the amounts available for distribution or, given the vagaries of such litigation, place the entires gifts in jeopardy. This would spoil the intent of Ms. Webb and be a disservice to our respective constituents,” Baier wrote in the letter.

