Saturday, December 5, 2020
66.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers remain driving force in Lady Lake Christmas Parade

David Towns

Doris Turlo

Shortly after moving to The Villages, Doris Turlo helped the Lions Club put on a Christmas parade every year.

She enjoyed bringing Christmas cheer to both Villagers and local youth through the Lions Christmas parade. Then The Villages pulled their support for the traditional parade.

“Someone went to the town of Lady Lake to see if they would put on a Christmas Parade,” she said. “And Mike called me to help.”

Mike is Mike Burske who is the director of Parks and Recreation for Lady Lake. Turlo’s job is to take participants’ applications, award a parade position, make sure all entrants are in the correct slot on parade day and start on time. She has done this for 15 years.

The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps made their 15th appearance in the Lady Lake Christmas Parade.

Ann Pelle, head of The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, has been in the event with her group every year since the Lady Lake parade began.

“I always get our application to Doris right away and she does a great job,” Pelle said.

The Twirlers are a crowd favorite.

A classic E type Jaguar from the early 1960s was a crowd favorite.

Another group which has participated in the parade for several years is the Villages Classic Automobile Club. Several classic cars were in the parade this year including a Jaguar sports car, Corvettes and several Fords and GM cars from the 1950s and 1960s.

The Village Cheerleaders were in the parade lineup. So was Clown Alley 179 which remains a favorite of the children along the parade route.

Clown Alley 179 clowns brought smiles to young and old.

The Golf Cart Drill Team also has been a mainstay in the annual parade. The crowd cheered the precision maneuvers the team pulled off without a hitch.

The Villages Golf Cart Drill Team wowed the crowd with their precision maneuvers.

The Orange Blossom Lions Club members marched in the parade as they have since starting the tradition back in the Villages.

Santa rode on a giant Kling Towing truck high above the crowd

The parade was led off by the Lady Lake and Lake County law enforcement followed by the honor guard comprised of veterans from the armed forces. The lead units were followed by hundreds of marchers, floats and vehicles. Following all of the marchers and vehicles came old St. Nick perched on top of a giant Kling  Towing vehicle which carried his sleigh while being serenaded by the Leesburg High School band.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history just in time for Christmas. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more
News

Villages Rotary Club makes helping local food pantries top priority

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening has made helping local food pantries a top priority.
Read more
News

Scottish Terrier ready to ring in holidays in Village of Pine Ridge

Jack is a four-year old Scottish Terrier who lives with Polly and Randall Carson in the Village of Pine Ridge. Share a photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Health

Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history just in time for Christmas. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous continuation of election denial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that President Trump’s continued claims of massive voter fraud are getting downright dangerous.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers remain driving force in Lady Lake Christmas Parade

The Lady Lake Christmas Parade was a crowd pleaser Saturday morning, and Villagers were the driving force behind the event.
Read more
Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history just in time for Christmas. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous continuation of election denial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that President Trump’s continued claims of massive voter fraud are getting downright dangerous.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Watch out for the Curtis cab sold at The Villages Golf Cars

A Village of Glenbrook resident bought a Curtis cab for his Yamaha golf cart. Lots of problems and no help from The Villages Golf Cars. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How’s the rubber glove industry faring?

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how the rubber glove industry is faring during the pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,979FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.8 ° F
69.8 °
64 °
37 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sun
69 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment