Saturday, December 5, 2020
66.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

David Towns

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history.
The new group, the Village of DeLuna Social Group was formed the earlier this year in one of the development’s newest villages located south of State Road 44.
Most of the members have recently moved to The Villages. Peggy Ligoria started the group to help give the village a sense of community and her neighbors quickly responded. The group began to meet at the Water Lily Recreation Center outdoors so they could practice social distancing.

Tracey Whiston shows Theresa Cooper of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office the new toys the Village of De Luna Social Group have donated to the sheriff’s Christmas program.

As the group grew to more than 200 members in the last few months they moved their meetings to the much larger Everglades Recreation Center. They meet the second Friday of every month. Last month, the members decided to aid the SCSO Christmas toy drive which enables disadvantage kids to have Christmas gifts. The group chose Tracey Whiston to head the toy drive. Whiston, who moved to The Villages from the Atlanta area earlier this year, rose to the occasion.
Whiston’s neighbors donated a station wagon full of toys along with $450 worth of gift cards and cash to the SCSO Christmas program. When Whiston arrived at the SCSO Village District Office at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard to deliver the gifts she was greeted by the SCSO Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper who was very grateful for the DeLuna group’s gifts.
The SCSO Christmas program is continuing to accept donations for both their Christmas programs as well as an emergency food bank at the local sheriff’s office on a year round basis. Cooper can be reached at her office number (352) 689-4604.

Related Articles

News

Villages Rotary Club makes helping local food pantries top priority

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening has made helping local food pantries a top priority.
Read more
News

Scottish Terrier ready to ring in holidays in Village of Pine Ridge

Jack is a four-year old Scottish Terrier who lives with Polly and Randall Carson in the Village of Pine Ridge. Share a photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Health

Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers for Trump staging sign-waving event touting fair and legal elections

Members of Villagers for Trump are planning a sign-waving event to show support for President Trump and fair and legal elections.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to slam tri-county area

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to sweep across the tri-county area.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages Rotary Club makes helping local food pantries top priority

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening has made helping local food pantries a top priority.
Read more
News

Scottish Terrier ready to ring in holidays in Village of Pine Ridge

Jack is a four-year old Scottish Terrier who lives with Polly and Randall Carson in the Village of Pine Ridge. Share a photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous continuation of election denial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that President Trump’s continued claims of massive voter fraud are getting downright dangerous.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villages newest social group makes its first donation in time for Christmas  

One of The Villages newest groups made its first donation in its history just in time for Christmas. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more
News

Villages Rotary Club makes helping local food pantries top priority

The Rotary Club of The Villages – Evening has made helping local food pantries a top priority.
Read more
News

Scottish Terrier ready to ring in holidays in Village of Pine Ridge

Jack is a four-year old Scottish Terrier who lives with Polly and Randall Carson in the Village of Pine Ridge. Share a photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous continuation of election denial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that President Trump’s continued claims of massive voter fraud are getting downright dangerous.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Watch out for the Curtis cab sold at The Villages Golf Cars

A Village of Glenbrook resident bought a Curtis cab for his Yamaha golf cart. Lots of problems and no help from The Villages Golf Cars. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How’s the rubber glove industry faring?

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how the rubber glove industry is faring during the pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Scorned Summerfield woman jailed after catching man friend with another woman

A jealous Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after a nasty battle with a man friend who was with another woman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,979FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.8 ° F
69.8 °
64 °
37 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sun
69 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
53 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment