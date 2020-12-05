Saturday, December 5, 2020
61.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Villages-News Editorial

Let’s get one thing clear about masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic – they’ve got nothing to do with politics and anyone who thinks they do clearly doesn’t understand the severity of this deadly virus that has no qualms about targeting Republicans, Democrats, Independents or anyone else for that matter.

If you don’t believe that – unfortunately, many non-mask wearers have elected to hide behind politics or civil liberties rather than do their part to protect their fellow man – then take a minute and talk to any healthcare worker who is on the frontlines of this deadly pandemic. They’ll be glad to explain the importance of wearing masks and social distancing, if not to protect you and your family, then to protect them as they selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help you on a daily basis.

Masks have been shown to help curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

When discussing the importance of masks, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is spread through small droplets from someone’s nose or mouth when they exhale, sneeze or cough. It’s called airborne transmission and it typically happens in up-close situations. For that reason alone, doesn’t wearing a mask make sense?

Let’s also not forget that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed the use of face coverings among eight practices the healthcare organization encourages to help stop the spread of COVID-19. That agency is comprised of some of the top healthcare minds in the world and they have proven that wearing masks can help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For those who aren’t convinced – yes, we know you are out there – it’s important to note that masks can accomplish three things very well:

  • Reduce viral transmission of Coronavirus germs;
  • Prevent asymptomatic spread; and
  • Protect others from illness.

Healthcare workers are among those encouraging the use of masks among the COVID-19 pandemic, if for no other reason than to help protect them as they provide care for sick patients.

Put another way, when masks are worn correctly over the nose and mouth, they catch those potentially danger droplets and create a barrier that limits the distance your breath can travel. Combined with the guideline of 6-foot social distancing, it’s pretty much common sense to easy to see how masks can play a huge role in quashing this horrible illness. Stop and think about it – maybe that’s one of the reasons we seem to be having a mild flu season this year.

Along those same lines, we believe it’s extremely important to wear masks because there are many people among us who have COVID-19 and don’t know it. They’re asymptomatic and unless they get tested, they can go about their business while passing along the virus to others – and not even know it.

Unfortunately, as we head into Christmas and many are tossing aside COVID-19 precautions, the numbers are on the rise again at a rapid pace. And they’re likely to get even worse with large holiday gatherings that are sure to take place despite warnings against such activities.

That said, as of Friday, 28,270 cumulative cases had been reported in the tri-county area, which included a jump of 302 cases in a 24-hour period. There also had been 748 deaths and 2,396 people hospitalized.

Toss in the fact that there are more than 14.3 million cases in the United States with more than 279,000 deaths, and more than 65.9 million cases worldwide with more than 1.5 million deaths, and it stands to reason that we should adhere to any and all measures that have been shown to curtail the virus – regardless of how small they might seem.

Many Villagers and their organizations like the Parrot Heads have made protecting themselves with masks a top priority.

Of course, mask wearing is even more important in The Villages, since seniors – particularly those with underlying medical conditions – are the most susceptible to COVID-19. With cases here and in surrounding communities on the rise at an alarming pace – 72 new positive results were reported in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown on Friday for a total of 1,359 cases – putting on a face covering really should be a non-brainer, much like putting on a coat in the winter to keep from catching a cold or the flu.

As we said earlier, we’re huge fans of wearing masks amid the COVID-19 crisis. They’ve shown to be effective in controlling the spread of the virus in China, South Korea, Japan and other countries – and they can do the same thing here. Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or civil liberties and everything to do with putting a huge dent in this horrible virus as we all anxiously await vaccines that can put an end to this pandemic and let us all get back to enjoying the normal lives we so miss.

Related Articles

Opinions

Happy things!

This is a great time of year when many of us receive Christmas cards from old friends. Columnist Barry Evans is looking forward to hearing from those folks from days gone by.
Read more
Opinions

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Read more
Opinions

Mediterranean diet associated with improved sexuality in men

Dr. Gabe Mirkin analyzes results of a new study of 21,469 U.S. male health professionals, ages 40 to 75, which found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had a markedly reduced rate of erectile dysfunction.
Read more
Opinions

Update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19

Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19.
Read more
Health

Soccer great Diego Maradona sabotaged his own success

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of soccer great Diego Maradona, who sabotaged his own success with an unhealthy lifestyle.
Read more
Opinions

Election fraud case could come back to bite ‘fake candidates’ and Villages Developer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is being asked to consider an election fraud complaint filed by Villager Marsha Shearer against The Villages Developer and “fake candidates” Pete Wahl and Jerry Prince.
Read more
Opinions

You’ve got a problem when your wife says you can’t hear her

Columnist Barry Evans writes that a few years ago the Blonde in the house was complaining that he was not hearing her. It started him on a journey that has become a rite of passage for many Villagers.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Young Bald Eagle Near Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this young bald eagle near Briarwood Executive Golf Course. This one is about 3 to 3.5 years old and just getting its white head. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This little blue heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages couple subject of complaints as new neighbors move in

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she and her husband mind their own business. They’ve got new neighbors and suddenly Community Standards has come knocking.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Health

Loyal customers and surge of snowbirds boost business at restaurants in The Villages

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant dent in the hospitality industry in The Villages but local restauranteurs say it’s not nearly as bad here as in other parts of the country.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villages couple subject of complaints as new neighbors move in

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she and her husband mind their own business. They’ve got new neighbors and suddenly Community Standards has come knocking.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stickers on mailboxes look very tacky

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that stickers on mailboxes look very tacky.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Church’s light display is truly amazing

Want to feel the Christmas spirit? A Village of Sunset Pointe resident recommends a church’s amazing lights display. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Crime

Golf cart driver who swerved to avoid cat arrested after crash in The Villages

A golf cart driver who said he swerved to avoid hitting a cat was arrested after a crash in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Scorned Summerfield woman jailed after catching man friend with another woman

A jealous Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Wednesday night after a nasty battle with a man friend who was with another woman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,983FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,757FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.7 ° F
63 °
60 °
72 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sat
68 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
65 °
Tue
59 °
Wed
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment