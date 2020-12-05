Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Let’s get one thing clear about masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic – they’ve got nothing to do with politics and anyone who thinks they do clearly doesn’t understand the severity of this deadly virus that has no qualms about targeting Republicans, Democrats, Independents or anyone else for that matter.

If you don’t believe that – unfortunately, many non-mask wearers have elected to hide behind politics or civil liberties rather than do their part to protect their fellow man – then take a minute and talk to any healthcare worker who is on the frontlines of this deadly pandemic. They’ll be glad to explain the importance of wearing masks and social distancing, if not to protect you and your family, then to protect them as they selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help you on a daily basis.

When discussing the importance of masks, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is spread through small droplets from someone’s nose or mouth when they exhale, sneeze or cough. It’s called airborne transmission and it typically happens in up-close situations. For that reason alone, doesn’t wearing a mask make sense?

Let’s also not forget that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed the use of face coverings among eight practices the healthcare organization encourages to help stop the spread of COVID-19. That agency is comprised of some of the top healthcare minds in the world and they have proven that wearing masks can help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For those who aren’t convinced – yes, we know you are out there – it’s important to note that masks can accomplish three things very well:

Reduce viral transmission of Coronavirus germs;

Prevent asymptomatic spread; and

Protect others from illness.

Put another way, when masks are worn correctly over the nose and mouth, they catch those potentially danger droplets and create a barrier that limits the distance your breath can travel. Combined with the guideline of 6-foot social distancing, it’s pretty much common sense to easy to see how masks can play a huge role in quashing this horrible illness. Stop and think about it – maybe that’s one of the reasons we seem to be having a mild flu season this year.

Along those same lines, we believe it’s extremely important to wear masks because there are many people among us who have COVID-19 and don’t know it. They’re asymptomatic and unless they get tested, they can go about their business while passing along the virus to others – and not even know it.

Unfortunately, as we head into Christmas and many are tossing aside COVID-19 precautions, the numbers are on the rise again at a rapid pace. And they’re likely to get even worse with large holiday gatherings that are sure to take place despite warnings against such activities.

That said, as of Friday, 28,270 cumulative cases had been reported in the tri-county area, which included a jump of 302 cases in a 24-hour period. There also had been 748 deaths and 2,396 people hospitalized.

Toss in the fact that there are more than 14.3 million cases in the United States with more than 279,000 deaths, and more than 65.9 million cases worldwide with more than 1.5 million deaths, and it stands to reason that we should adhere to any and all measures that have been shown to curtail the virus – regardless of how small they might seem.

Of course, mask wearing is even more important in The Villages, since seniors – particularly those with underlying medical conditions – are the most susceptible to COVID-19. With cases here and in surrounding communities on the rise at an alarming pace – 72 new positive results were reported in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown on Friday for a total of 1,359 cases – putting on a face covering really should be a non-brainer, much like putting on a coat in the winter to keep from catching a cold or the flu.

As we said earlier, we’re huge fans of wearing masks amid the COVID-19 crisis. They’ve shown to be effective in controlling the spread of the virus in China, South Korea, Japan and other countries – and they can do the same thing here. Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or civil liberties and everything to do with putting a huge dent in this horrible virus as we all anxiously await vaccines that can put an end to this pandemic and let us all get back to enjoying the normal lives we so miss.