11 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to spike across Florida

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida continues to see massive increases in the number of new cases on a daily basis.

Nine of the latest fatalities were in Marion County, with the other two living in Lake County. Those brought the total number of deaths in the tri-county area to 763.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,058,074 cases – an increase of 8,436 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,040,727 are residents. A total of 57,762 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,892 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,420 deaths and 56,457 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 1,400;

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 1,832;

Summerfield up 11 for a total of 666;

Lady Lake up 10 for a total of 554;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 542;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 186;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 266; and

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 554.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 28,799 – increase of 197

Deaths: 763

Hospitalizations: 2,413

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,716 – increase of 15

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 334

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,277), Coleman (725), Wildwood (554), Bushnell (456) and Oxford (186).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 11,183 – increase of 92

Deaths: 260

Hospitalizations: 884

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,976), Leesburg (1,832), Tavares (963), Eustis (937) and Mount Dora (871). The Villages also is reporting 66 cases.

MARION COUNTY