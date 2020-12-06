Sunday, December 6, 2020
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Fire officials offer safety tips for those using portable electric space heaters

Staff Report

With temperatures dropping in the local area, fire officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions with portable electric space heaters.

Statistics show that two in five deaths in space heater fires involve portable space heaters. With that in mind, residents planning to use those heaters are encouraged to:

  • Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
  • Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
  • Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
  • Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
  • Make sure your heater has an auto shutoff to turn it off if it tips over.
  • Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic and never block an exit.
  • Keep children away from space heaters.
  • Plug the heater directly into a wall outlet and never use an extension cord.
  • Make sure the heater is turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

Related Articles

News

Rescue dog healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway

A rescue dog is healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway. We've got the story. Share a holiday photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

The Villages at odds with Sumter County over grateful Villager’s bequest

A grateful Villager’s bequest is the subject of contention between The Villages District government and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Read more
News

Canadian snowbird stuck due to COVID-19 needs more time to fix issue at villa

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic who was reported for having the wrong trim color on her home in The Villages needs more time to address the issue.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike across tri-county area

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area saw marked increases in the number of new cases from Friday to Saturday.
Read more
News

New traffic signal will be making debut later this month at Southern Trace

A new traffic signal will be making its debut later this month at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
Read more
News

Villagers remain driving force in Lady Lake Christmas Parade

The Lady Lake Christmas Parade was a crowd pleaser Saturday morning, and Villagers were the driving force behind the event.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Rescue dog healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway

A rescue dog is healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway. We've got the story. Share a holiday photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

The Villages at odds with Sumter County over grateful Villager’s bequest

A grateful Villager’s bequest is the subject of contention between The Villages District government and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Hand sanitizer an important weapon in fight against COVID-19

Hand sanitizer is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But you have to be careful to use it and choose it carefully.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Fire officials offer safety tips for those using portable electric space heaters

With temperatures dropping in the local area, fire officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions with portable electric space heaters.
Read more
News

Rescue dog healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway

A rescue dog is healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway. We've got the story. Share a holiday photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

The Villages at odds with Sumter County over grateful Villager’s bequest

A grateful Villager’s bequest is the subject of contention between The Villages District government and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Join Villagers who are concerned about sea level rise

A reader from Brooksville has a shout out for The Villages’ chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No 5 Star Suduko in Sunday’s Daily Sun

A Freedom Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is not happy that there was no 5 Star Suduko in Sunday's edition of The Villages Daily Sun. He argues that Sudukoing is an Essential Activity during a pandemic. 
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
Read more
Crime

Woman and guy pal jailed on litany of drug charges after Summerfield traffic stop

A Belleview woman and her Ocala man friend are behind bars in the Marion County Jail on a multitude of charges after a traffic stop in Summerfield.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son busted on porn charges at mother’s home near swimming pool

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on pornography charges at his mother’s home near a neighborhood swimming pool.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,991FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
65.3 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
55 %
0.2mph
75 %
Mon
64 °
Tue
56 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
67 °
Fri
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment