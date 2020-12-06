New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.

An employee at the store, located at 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 38-year-old Marcela Curry had failed to scan $70.43 worth of merchandise. The deputy watched footage from a security camera that showed Curry pass items near the scanner and then place them in her bag. The deputy reported that she would sometimes hold two items together but scan only one of them and other times she would just put items directly into her grocery bags, a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Curry denied intentionally taking the merchandise. She claimed she has been diagnosed with “these things” and she “may not have been paying full attention when checking out.” When asked what “these things” are, Curry said it was depression and anxiety. She added that she was visiting the local area and had hoped to return to Louisiana next Saturday, the report says.

Curry was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft. She was released early Friday morning on $500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.