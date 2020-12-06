Sunday, December 6, 2020
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

Larry D. Croom

Marcela Curry

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.

An employee at the store, located at 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 38-year-old Marcela Curry had failed to scan $70.43 worth of merchandise. The deputy watched footage from a security camera that showed Curry pass items near the scanner and then place them in her bag. The deputy reported that she would sometimes hold two items together but scan only one of them and other times she would just put items directly into her grocery bags, a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Curry denied intentionally taking the merchandise. She claimed she has been diagnosed with “these things” and she “may not have been paying full attention when checking out.” When asked what “these things” are, Curry said it was depression and anxiety. She added that she was visiting the local area and had hoped to return to Louisiana next Saturday, the report says.

Curry was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft. She was released early Friday morning on $500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield traffic stop lands cash-laden Ocala man behind bars on drug charges

An Ocala man who was carrying a large amount of money is behind bars on multiple drug charges after his Cadillac was stopped in Summerfield by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
News

Fire officials offer safety tips for those using portable electric space heaters

With temperatures dropping in the local area, fire officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions with portable electric space heaters.
Read more
News

Rescue dog healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway

A rescue dog is healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway. We've got the story. Share a holiday photo of your pet at [email protected]
Read more
News

The Villages at odds with Sumter County over grateful Villager’s bequest

A grateful Villager’s bequest is the subject of contention between The Villages District government and the Sumter County Board of Commissioners.
Read more
News

Canadian snowbird stuck due to COVID-19 needs more time to fix issue at villa

A snowbird stuck in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic who was reported for having the wrong trim color on her home in The Villages needs more time to address the issue.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases spike across tri-county area

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida and the tri-county area saw marked increases in the number of new cases from Friday to Saturday.
Read more
News

New traffic signal will be making debut later this month at Southern Trace

A new traffic signal will be making its debut later this month at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Summerfield traffic stop lands cash-laden Ocala man behind bars on drug charges

An Ocala man who was carrying a large amount of money is behind bars on multiple drug charges after his Cadillac was stopped in Summerfield by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
News

Fire officials offer safety tips for those using portable electric space heaters

With temperatures dropping in the local area, fire officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions with portable electric space heaters.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Hand sanitizer an important weapon in fight against COVID-19

Hand sanitizer is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But you have to be careful to use it and choose it carefully.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield traffic stop lands cash-laden Ocala man behind bars on drug charges

An Ocala man who was carrying a large amount of money is behind bars on multiple drug charges after his Cadillac was stopped in Summerfield by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
News

Fire officials offer safety tips for those using portable electric space heaters

With temperatures dropping in the local area, fire officials are encouraging residents to take safety precautions with portable electric space heaters.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Join Villagers who are concerned about sea level rise

A reader from Brooksville has a shout out for The Villages’ chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No 5 Star Suduko in Sunday’s Daily Sun

A Freedom Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is not happy that there was no 5 Star Suduko in Sunday's edition of The Villages Daily Sun. He argues that Sudukoing is an Essential Activity during a pandemic. 
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield traffic stop lands cash-laden Ocala man behind bars on drug charges

An Ocala man who was carrying a large amount of money is behind bars on multiple drug charges after his Cadillac was stopped in Summerfield by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills resident arrested after holding suspected thief at gunpoint

An Oakland Hills resident was arrested after holding a suspected thief at gunpoint.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,991FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,758FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
65.3 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
55 %
0.2mph
75 %
Mon
64 °
Tue
56 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
67 °
Fri
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment