Rescue dog healing hearts in the Village of Hemingway

Carol and Butch Udell of the Village of Hemingway decided they could not deal with losing another dog after their beloved Sophie crossed over the Rainbow Bridge at age 17.

But then something happened to change their minds.

“My son sent us a photo of a rescue from Sumter County. My husband and I went to the pound, and I fell in love with Ginger,” Carol Udell said.

They learned the previous owner had to give up the six-year-old canine because of where he had moved.

“I knew she was loved and didn’t belong there,” Carol Udell said.

Today, she is an amazing dog. She has found a home in the Village of Hemingway.

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send your photos to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.