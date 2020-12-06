Sunday, December 6, 2020
Snowbirds bolster Villagers for Trump contingent at sign-waving rally

Larry D. Croom

Members of Villagers for Trump and a contingent of snowbirds flocked to a busy intersection in The Villages on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the embattled president, with one sign-waver vowing to take drastic action at her home if Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.

Members of Villagers for Trump were bolstered by snowbirds on Sunday during a sign-waving rally at the busy intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central.

A Trump supporter with a cut-out of the president holds up four fingers to show his support for Trump serving another term.

Amid chants of “four more years” and various cheers for President Trump, many motorists honked their horns, waved and shouted words of support as they drove past or stopped at the red lights at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central.

Some Biden supporters flashed the thumbs-down sign, a few used their middle fingers to express themselves and couple of women in a vehicle stopped at the red light argued with two Trump supporters over the election outcome. But for the most part, those driving past the sign-waving crowd clearly were Trump supporters and didn’t hesitate to let their feelings be known.

Sue Cianci, left, and Donna Hoak, who serve as co-directors of action and mobility for Villagers for Trump, made their thoughts known during Sunday’s sign-waving rally.

Donna Hoak, who serves as co-director of action and mobility for Villagers for Trump, said it was important for the group to come together to show their support for the president as he continues to fight the election results that showed Biden as the winner.

“We’re not giving up as long as there’s hope,” the Village of Liberty Park resident said, while holding signs that read “Honk 4 Trump” and “Never Bet Against Trump” and constantly waving at passing motorists. “We’re going to stay engaged until he gives up and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Snowbirds joined with members of Villagers for Trump on Sunday to show their support for the president with a variety of signs and flags.

Sue Cianci, who also serves as co-director of action and mobility for Villagers for Trump, said she was quite happy to see so many new faces at the rally – many of whom she identified as snowbirds.

“We are so thrilled,” said the Village of Charlotte resident. “We got here at 3 o’clock and they started to come and they kept coming and coming. Most of them are snowbirds and they’re back.”

Patriotic music could be heard coming from this vehicle at the Villagers for Trump sign-waving rally Sunday, including singer Lee Greenwood’s popular ‘God Bless the USA.’

Cianci, holding a “Truckers For Trump” sign, also offered praise for the president’s performance during a Saturday rally in Valdosta, Ga.. He offered support for GOP senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their Jan. 5 run-off elections that will determine which party controls the Senate. But he also lambasted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as he continued to make claims that the elections in the Peach State were corrupt.

“He did a really good job,” Cianci said. “And there were so many people there. It was impressive.”

Maureen Sullivan, of the Village of Amelia, has vowed to fly her American flag upside-down on Inauguration Day if Joe Biden becomes president.

A supporter of President Trump waved a large flag during Sunday’s rally at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central.

Meanwhile, a few feet away, Village of Amelia resident Maureen Sullivan waved at passing motorists while holding signs that read “Stop The Fraud” and “Trump Freedom Vs. China Joe Socialism.” She said it’s vitally important for Trump supporters to keep showing their support for the president as he continues to fight the election results.

“We’re not giving up,” the New York native said. “They didn’t accept Trump for four years and we’re never going to accept Biden for four years. President Trump will be back.”

Sullivan added that on Inauguration Day, she will make her feelings known quite clearly.

“I’m putting my American flag upside-down on my flagpole to show that America is in distress,” she said. “That’s exactly what I’m doing. That’s a call for distress.”

Navy veteran Joe Mendes, who lives in Harbor Hills, made several passes in his Trump-themed pickup truck during Sunday’s Villagers for Trump sign-waving rally.

