Village of Fernandina man to lose license as result of crash

A Village of Fernandina man was arrested after crashing into a light pole on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Frederick Nathaniel Solano, 73, of 1349 Birdsong Place, had been driving a red Ford passenger car at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21 which had crashed into a light pole and tree not far from Evans Prairie Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Solano was sitting in the driver’s seat when the deputy arrived on the scene. Solano blamed the crash on a “leg cramp,” the report said. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Solano who was “unsteady on his feet.” The New York native almost fell down during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .215 and .217 blood alcohol content.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Solano pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.