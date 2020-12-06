Sunday, December 6, 2020
60.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after husband wins Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart

Meta Minton

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge hours after her husband won a specially tricked out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart.

Rick Skutak of the Village of De Soto was surprised during what appeared to be a driveway party Friday evening when a representative of Fuzzy’s Vodka rolled up in a decked-out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart. He announced that Skutak was the winner of the golf cart from a field of more than 11,000 entrants.

Skutak climbed aboard the golf cart and was soon joined by his wife, 59-year-old Danette Marie Skutak. The happy couple hoisted what appeared to be cocktails, much to the delight of their neighbors.

The Fuzzy’s Vodka representative pointed out that the golf cart was set up for “off roading.”

Danette and Rick Skutak sit in their new golf cart from Fuzzy’s Vodka, hours before her arrest on a DUI charge

Danette Skutak

It is not known what happened after the video ended, but Danette Skutak was booked at 9:05 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence following her arrest by Wildwood police. She was released from the jail at 10:36 a.m. Saturday after posting $1,000 bond.

Neighbors have told Villages-News.com that Skutak was at the wheel of the golf cart when it tipped over while making a turn. The neighbors also said there were two passengers in the golf cart when it crashed, including a woman taken from the scene by an ambulance.

The Skutaks purchased their home at 6051 Gibson Ave. in December 2019 for $246,500. They moved here from Wisconsin.

Related Articles

News

Snowbirds bolster Villagers for Trump contingent at sign-waving rally

Members of Villagers for Trump and a contingent of snowbirds flocked to a busy intersection in The Villages on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the embattled president, with one sign-waver vowing to take drastic action at her home if Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager arrested at Brownwood still in jail after more than a month

A resident of The Villages who described himself as “schizophrenic” remains behind bars more than a month after he was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to spike across Florida

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida continues to see massive increases in the number of new cases on a daily basis.
Read more
News

Village of Fernandina man to lose license as result of crash

A Village of Fernandina man was arrested after crashing into a light pole on Buena Vista Boulevard.
Read more
Crime

Woman enters plea in alleged desecration of ex-husband’s grave

A woman has entered a plea to a charge she desecrated her ex-husband’s grave.
Read more
Crime

New Orleans woman blames ‘distracted mind’ in arrest for petit theft

A New Orleans woman who claimed to have a “distracted mind” was jailed Thursday after being accused of ripping off 16 items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart that she failed to scan while in the self-checkout lane.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield traffic stop lands cash-laden Ocala man behind bars on drug charges

An Ocala man who was carrying a large amount of money is behind bars on multiple drug charges after his Cadillac was stopped in Summerfield by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Snowbirds bolster Villagers for Trump contingent at sign-waving rally

Members of Villagers for Trump and a contingent of snowbirds flocked to a busy intersection in The Villages on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the embattled president, with one sign-waver vowing to take drastic action at her home if Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager arrested at Brownwood still in jail after more than a month

A resident of The Villages who described himself as “schizophrenic” remains behind bars more than a month after he was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after husband wins Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge hours after her husband won a specially tricked out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Hand sanitizer an important weapon in fight against COVID-19

Hand sanitizer is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But you have to be careful to use it and choose it carefully.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after husband wins Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge hours after her husband won a specially tricked out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart.
Read more
News

Snowbirds bolster Villagers for Trump contingent at sign-waving rally

Members of Villagers for Trump and a contingent of snowbirds flocked to a busy intersection in The Villages on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the embattled president, with one sign-waver vowing to take drastic action at her home if Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager arrested at Brownwood still in jail after more than a month

A resident of The Villages who described himself as “schizophrenic” remains behind bars more than a month after he was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Trump is still my president

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says he’s still waving his flag and Trump is still his president.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Join Villagers who are concerned about sea level rise

A reader from Brooksville has a shout out for The Villages’ chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No 5 Star Suduko in Sunday’s Daily Sun

A Freedom Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is not happy that there was no 5 Star Suduko in Sunday's edition of The Villages Daily Sun. He argues that Sudukoing is an Essential Activity during a pandemic. 
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after husband wins Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge hours after her husband won a specially tricked out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart.
Read more
Crime

Schizophrenic Villager arrested at Brownwood still in jail after more than a month

A resident of The Villages who described himself as “schizophrenic” remains behind bars more than a month after he was arrested at Brownwood.
Read more
Crime

Woman enters plea in alleged desecration of ex-husband’s grave

A woman has entered a plea to a charge she desecrated her ex-husband’s grave.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,992FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,759FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.7 ° F
62.6 °
59 °
67 %
0.9mph
90 %
Mon
63 °
Tue
56 °
Wed
59 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment