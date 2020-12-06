Villager jailed on DUI charge after husband wins Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge hours after her husband won a specially tricked out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart.

Rick Skutak of the Village of De Soto was surprised during what appeared to be a driveway party Friday evening when a representative of Fuzzy’s Vodka rolled up in a decked-out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart. He announced that Skutak was the winner of the golf cart from a field of more than 11,000 entrants.

Skutak climbed aboard the golf cart and was soon joined by his wife, 59-year-old Danette Marie Skutak. The happy couple hoisted what appeared to be cocktails, much to the delight of their neighbors.

The Fuzzy’s Vodka representative pointed out that the golf cart was set up for “off roading.”

It is not known what happened after the video ended, but Danette Skutak was booked at 9:05 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence following her arrest by Wildwood police. She was released from the jail at 10:36 a.m. Saturday after posting $1,000 bond.

Neighbors have told Villages-News.com that Skutak was at the wheel of the golf cart when it tipped over while making a turn. The neighbors also said there were two passengers in the golf cart when it crashed, including a woman taken from the scene by an ambulance.

The Skutaks purchased their home at 6051 Gibson Ave. in December 2019 for $246,500. They moved here from Wisconsin.