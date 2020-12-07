6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.
Five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and one was a resident of Lake County. That brought the total number of deaths in the tri-county area to 769.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,065,785 cases – an increase of 7,711 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,048,264 are residents. A total of 57,874 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,905 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,529 deaths and 56,607 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 21 for a total of 1,421;
- Leesburg up 16 for a total of 1,848;
- Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 559;
- Wildwood up 4 for a total of 558;
- Summerfield up 3 for a total of 669;
- Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 268; and
- Belleview up 1 for a total of 543.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 29,017 – increase of 218
- Deaths: 769
- Hospitalizations: 2,416
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 3,745 – increase of 29
- Deaths: 101
- Hospitalizations: 335
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,296), Coleman (725), Wildwood (558), Bushnell (458) and Oxford (186).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 11,301 – increase of 118
- Deaths: 261
- Hospitalizations: 884
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,014), Leesburg (1,848), Tavares (966), Eustis (941) and Mount Dora (883). The Villages is reporting 68 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 13,971 – increase of 71
- Deaths: 407
- Hospitalizations: 1,197
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,771), Summerfield (669), Dunnellon (550), Belleview (543) and Citra (246). The Villages is reporting 57 cases.