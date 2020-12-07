6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.

Five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and one was a resident of Lake County. That brought the total number of deaths in the tri-county area to 769.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,065,785 cases – an increase of 7,711 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,048,264 are residents. A total of 57,874 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,905 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,529 deaths and 56,607 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 21 for a total of 1,421;

Leesburg up 16 for a total of 1,848;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 559;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 558;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 669;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 268; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 543.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 29,017 – increase of 218

Deaths: 769

Hospitalizations: 2,416

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,745 – increase of 29

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 335

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,296), Coleman (725), Wildwood (558), Bushnell (458) and Oxford (186).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 11,301 – increase of 118

Deaths: 261

Hospitalizations: 884

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,014), Leesburg (1,848), Tavares (966), Eustis (941) and Mount Dora (883). The Villages is reporting 68 cases.

MARION COUNTY