Marion County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy coming to The Villages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy and Partnership is accepting applications for upcoming classes that will be held in The Villages.

The program, a free 13-week educational course about the operations of the sheriff’s office, is currently accepting applications for classes beginning in February. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 1- 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2.

During the program, sheriff’s office staff will highlight all units, giving citizens an in-depth understanding of what the agency is doing for the community. Each week will focus on a different aspect of the agency – personnel, equipment, policies, procedures and overall function. Students will have an opportunity to view specialty unit equipment, hear from experts in the field of law enforcement, investigations, detention and administration.

Classes will be held at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, 8445 S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane in The Villages. To apply for the program, visit the sheriff’s office website at www.marionso.com/citizens-academy to fill out an application.

For questions or more information, contact Wendy Holland, MCSO volunteer coordinator, at [email protected] or by phone at (352) 369-6761. Seating is limited.