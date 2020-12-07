‘Nervous’ man with syringe in pocket arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A “nervous” man with a syringe in his pocket was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 36-year-old Todd Louis Fitzgerald of Wildwood at 6:20 p.m. Friday behind the store and shining a light in an otherwise dimly lit area. Fitzgerald initially claimed he was waiting for his girlfriend who was inside the store. He “became nervous and started looking around erratically,” the arrest report said.

The deputy asked Fitzgerald to empty his pockets. The South Hampton, N.Y. native was in possession of a syringe.

He was arrested on charges of possession of drug equipment and loitering. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,500.

He has a long history of arrests, including in 2015 when he was living in The Villages and violated his probation.