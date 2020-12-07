The Villages car clubs fuel efforts to brighten children’s Christmas

The car clubs in The Villages have long supported the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Christmas programs for local children.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented an additional challenge to the clubs’ fundraising and gift programs. Many of the clubs would buy toys for the county’s poorest children and drop them off at the SCSO annex located at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

Many members have restricted their shopping to only necessary trips. The Villages Mustang Club is one of the largest car clubs in The Villages and its members decided to donate the money they had budgeted for their Christmas party this year to address the possible shortfall of toy donations. The president of the Villages Mustang Club, Joe Raviele, also put out a call to other car clubs in The Villages for cash donations to the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

Three other car clubs, The Villages Camaro Club, the Chrysler Convertible Club and the Thunderbird Club joined the effort. The clubs raised raised $5,402 for the SCSO Christmas program. The clubs’ donations, combined with cash gifts from other organizations and individuals, will enable 300 children to shop with a deputy for Christmas this year.

Theresa Cooper is the SCSO community outreach coordinator who can be reached at (352) 689-4604 for information regarding donations. Donations for the SCSO can also be dropped off at the sheriff’s annex in The Villages.