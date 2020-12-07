Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka.

Danette Marie Skutak, 59, was arrested Friday night after crashing the specially tricked out golf cart at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fudge Terrace and Caulk Court, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the overturned white Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart with oversized tires.

Skutak “had troubling standing upright and was leaning on the roof of the golf cart,” the report said. She said she’d “hit the curb and flipped the golf cart.” A passenger in the golf cart identified Skutak as the driver and said that Skutak had been drinking prior to the crash.

A 62-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. A 66-year-old passenger was treated for her injures at the UF Health The Villages freestanding ER at Brownwood. Both women had been ejected from the golf cart in the crash and both were neighbors of Skutak.

Skutak admitted she had consumed four vodkas. She had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and “staggered around and nearly fell when she was walking,” the report said.

Police attempted to evaluate Skutak’s condition by having her participate in field sobriety exercises, but the exercises were halted after she nearly fell over. Officers were afraid she would be harmed if the exercises continued. She provided two breath samples, both measuring .203 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released Saturday morning after posting $1,000 bond.

Her husband, Rick Skutak, was surprised during a driveway party earlier Friday evening when a representative of Fuzzy’s Vodka rolled up in the decked-out Fuzzy’s Vodka golf cart. He announced that Skutak was the winner of the golf cart from a field of more than 11,000 entrants.

Skutak climbed aboard the golf cart and was soon joined by his wife. The happy couple hoisted what appeared to be Fuzzy’s Vodka cocktails, much to the delight of their neighbors.

The Fuzzy’s Vodka representative pointed out that the golf cart was set up for “off roading.”