Villager arrested with drugs after traffic stop at charter school

A Villager was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at The Villages Charter School.

Valerie Ann Krantz, 52, of the Village of De La Vista, was driving a red Nissan Altima shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on County Road 466 when she was pulled over at Village Campus Circle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that the license plate on the Nissan Altima had been assigned to another vehicle. The Trenton, N.J. native claimed her brother had recently given her the vehicle and the documentation was at her residence. It was determined that Krantz was driving on a suspended license

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A pill bottle containing methamphetamine was found in Krantz’s pink wallet, which was found next to the driver’s seat. The report said that “multiple forms of identification bearing the defendant’s name” were also discovered in the wallet.

She was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,500 bond.

Krantz had been arrested in September on drug charges after a traffic stop for a burned-out headlight.