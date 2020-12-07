Monday, December 7, 2020
Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

Meta Minton

Kenneth Lowell Johnson

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.

Kenneth Lowell Johnson, 73, was arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to his home in the Village of Pennecamp. He had grabbed his wife by the legs and pulled her from the bed, causing her to hit her face on the nightstand and fall to the floor.

He had been angered because his wife “was laughing and talking too loudly” with her sister-in-law, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

The Des Moines, Iowa native admitted he had pulled his wife from the bed and added that he wanted her out of “his” house. Property records show the couple jointly purchased the home in 2010 for $521,600.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

