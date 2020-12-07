Villager searching for lost ring which commemorates bowling feat

A Villager is desperately searching for a lost ring which commemorated a major bowling achievement in his life.

Earl Van Ness is blaming the cold weather for the loss of the ring. He suspects the cold weather shrunk his hands and it apparently fell off. He does not know where or when. It could have been at one of the bowling alleys in The Villages.

The ring dates back to a bowling triumph in 1970 in Michigan.

He has been living in the Village of La Reynalda for 21 years.

If found, call him at (352) 446-0523 or leave a message at (352) 751-0739.